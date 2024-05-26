Bonner scores 19 points to keep Connecticut unbeaten with 86-82 win over Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points and DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones each scored 16 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 86-82. Tyasha Harris scored 15 points for the Sun who remain the only unbeaten team in the WNBA at 5-0. Bonner’s 3-pointer with 7:03 remaining made it 78-71 before Chicago went on an 8-0 run and Dana Evans’ 3-pointer with 5:03 left gave the Sky their last lead at 79-78. Bonner followed with a three-point play and a mid-range jumper and Connecticut led the rest of the way. Marina Mabrey scored 23 points for Chicago.

