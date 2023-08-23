Bonner makes late 3-pointer and free throws to help the Sun hold off the Mystics 68-64

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 17 points and the Connecticut Sun held off the Washington Mystics 68-64. Connecticut led 63-57 with 6:21 remaining after Tyasha Harris made a 3-pointer. But the Sun didn’t score again until Bonner sank a wide open 3-pointer with 1:37 left for a 66-63 lead. Thomas turned it over on the offensive end and fouled Shakira Austin with 34.7 seconds left. Austin made the first free throw and missed the second, but she secured the loose ball in the paint. The Mystics had three more shot attempts during the possession but couldn’t get a shot to drop. DiJonai Carrington finally secured a defensive rebound for Connecticut and Bonner sealed it with two free throws with 3.5 seconds left.

