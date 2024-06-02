Bonner has 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Sun shut down the Dream 69-50

ATLANTA (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and the Connecticut Sun remained undefeated with a 69-50 win over the Atlanta Dream. In addition to Bonner’s traditional double-double, Alyssa Thomas had 14 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points for the Sun. The Dream’s 50 points were 23 points below their previous season low. It was the second fewest points allowed by Connecticut, which held Phoenix to 47 points in a game last week.

