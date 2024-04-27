Bonmati shines as Barcelona ousts Chelsea in Women’s Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Aitana Bonmati has scored and earned the penalty for the second goal to help Barcelona beat 10-woman Chelsea 2-0 in the semifinal second leg of the Women’s Champions League and 2-1 on aggregate. Barcelona is the first team since Frankfurt and Potsdam in 2005 to advance after losing the semifinal first leg at home. Chelsea won 1-0 in Spain a week ago. Defending champion Barcelona has reached the final for the fifth time in the last six seasons, missing out only in 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.