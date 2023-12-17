Boniface sends Leverkusen 7 points clear at top of Bundesliga. Bayern under pressure in late game

BERLIN (AP) — Victor Boniface has scored and set up two goals for Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen to send defending champion Bayern Munich a message with a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Leverkusen moved seven points clear of second-place Bayern which is under pressure to respond with a win over fourth-place Stuttgart later Sunday. But Bayern’s task was made harder with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and goalkeeper Sven Ulreich dropping out at short notice because of flu. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel only had 15 outfield players available to face Stuttgart. Freiburg substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Roland Sallai scored in the second half to beat 10-man Cologne 2-0 in the early game.

