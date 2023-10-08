Boniface scores again and Leverkusen returns to top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — Victor Boniface has scored again and Bayer Leverkusen has returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over local rival Cologne. The Nigeria forward completed the scoring against Cologne. Cologne had won on its previous two visits to Leverkusen but remains bottom with just one point from its opening seven games. Jonas Hofmann opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Jeremie Frimpong got the second 10 minutes later and Boniface grabbed his seventh goal of the season in the 68th. Defending champion Bayern Munich hosts Freiburg later Sunday before promoted Heidenheim travels to Eintracht Frankfurt for the late game.

