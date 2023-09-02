Boniface scores 2 as Bayer Leverkusen routs Darmstadt and maintains fine Bundesliga start

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, scores, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and SV Darmstadt, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd Thissen]

BERLIN (AP) — New signing Victor Boniface has scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen continued its fine start to the Bundesliga with a 5-1 rout of promoted Darmstadt. It’s Leverkusen’s third win from three games. Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich both scored twice as Stuttgart blew away Freiburg 5-0. Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2. Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

