Boniface scores 2 as Bayer Leverkusen routs Darmstadt and maintains fine Bundesliga start

BERLIN (AP) — New signing Victor Boniface has scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen continued its fine start to the Bundesliga with a 5-1 rout of promoted Darmstadt. It’s Leverkusen’s third win from three games. Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich both scored twice as Stuttgart blew away Freiburg 5-0. Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2. Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

