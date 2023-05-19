Bongonda scores 2 as Cadiz moves away from Liga relegation zone

MADRID (AP) — Théo Bongonda has scored twice to help Cadiz beat Valladolid 2-0 at home and win the clash between teams trying to avoid relegation from the Spanish league. The forward struck from long range in the 69th minute. He then added a second from the penalty spot in the 76th. Valladolid played the final 10 minutes with 10 men after Martin Hongla received a direct red card for elbowing Anthony Lozano in the head. Cadiz rose into 14th place and four points from 18th-placed Getafe, which is in the relegation zone. Valladolid was left in 17th place at one point ahead of Getafe.

