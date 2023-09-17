Bonaventura stunner against hometown club helps Fiorentina beat Atalanta 3-2 in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura, second left, scores their side's first goal of the match during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Atalanta at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Sept. 17, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

MILAN (AP) — Giacomo Bonaventura has scored a stunning goal against his hometown club to help Fiorentina beat Atalanta 3-2 in Serie A. Bonaventura progressed through the ranks at Atalanta before leaving in 2014 for AC Milan. Frosinone fought back from two goals down to beat Sassuolo 4-2 and record its best-ever start to a Serie A season. Roma hosts newly promoted Empoli later Sunday with Jose Mourinho’s side still searching for its first win of the season.

