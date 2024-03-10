Bona has 20, 12 rebounds as UCLA beats Arizona State 59-47 in finale

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Lazar Stefanovic added 16 points and six assists and UCLA beat Arizona State 59-47 in the regular season finale for both teams to snap a five-game losing streak. Bona made 6 of 8 from the field, hit 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and had four steals. Dylan Andrews added 12 points and six assists for UCLA. UCLA will be the No. 5 seed and play 12th-seeded Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and No. 11 seed Arizona State takes on sixth-seeded Utah. Adam Miller scored 13 points to lead Arizona State.

