Bolton, Timme lead No. 16 Gonzaga past San Francisco 99-81

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 23 points and had six assists, and Drew Timme added 21 points to lead No. 16 Gonzaga past San Francisco 99-81. Gonzaga extended its streak of seasons with at least 20 wins to 26 and bounced back from last weekend’s overtime loss at No. 15 Saint Mary’s. The streak is the second longest in the country behind Kansas at 32. Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco with 25 points and Tyrell Roberts added 16. The Dons never led and dropped their third straight game and have lost 26 straight to Gonzaga. Their last win over Gonzaga came in February 2012.

