Bologna’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League get a boost with 2-0 win over Fiorentina

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have been boosted by a 2-0 win over regional rival Fiorentina in Serie A. Riccardo Orsolini scored his fifth goal of 2024 in the derby dell’Appennino. Jens Odgaard sealed it five minutes into stoppage time and Bologna moved up to fifth place level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta. Fiorentina remained eighth. The game was rescheduled from last month when Fiorentina went to Saudi Arabia to the play in the four-team Italian Super Cup. Fiorentina was beaten 3-0 by Napoli in the semifinals.

