Bologna’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League get a boost with 2-0 win over Fiorentina

By The Associated Press
Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, left, celebrates with teammate Joshua Zirkzee after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Fiorentina, in Bologna's Renato Dall'Ara stadium, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michele Nucci]

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have been boosted by a 2-0 win over regional rival Fiorentina in Serie A. Riccardo Orsolini scored his fifth goal of 2024 in the derby dell’Appennino. Jens Odgaard sealed it five minutes into stoppage time and Bologna moved up to fifth place level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta. Fiorentina remained eighth. The game was rescheduled from last month when Fiorentina went to Saudi Arabia to the play in the four-team Italian Super Cup. Fiorentina was beaten 3-0 by Napoli in the semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.