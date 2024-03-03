Bologna wins 6 straight for the first time in decades and eyes the Champions League

ROME (AP) — Bologna’s unexpected chances of reaching the Champions League are growing match by match. Thiago Motta’s team produced a 2-1 comeback win at Atalanta to strengthen its hold on fourth place and weaken the hopes of a direct rival for a spot in the top European competition. It was Bologna’s sixth straight win. Bologna moved four points ahead of fifth-place Roma and within five points of third-place AC Milan. Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi exited Sassuolo’s 1-0 loss at Hellas Verona in tears with a suspected torn Achilles tendon. Defending champion Napoli hosts second-place Juventus later Sunday.

