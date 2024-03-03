Bologna wins 6 straight for the first time in decades and eyes the Champions League

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

ROME (AP) — Bologna’s unexpected chances of reaching the Champions League are growing match by match. Thiago Motta’s team produced a 2-1 comeback win at Atalanta to strengthen its hold on fourth place and weaken the hopes of a direct rival for a spot in the top European competition. It was Bologna’s sixth straight win. Bologna moved four points ahead of fifth-place Roma and within five points of third-place AC Milan. Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi exited Sassuolo’s 1-0 loss at Hellas Verona in tears with a suspected torn Achilles tendon. Defending champion Napoli hosts second-place Juventus later Sunday.

