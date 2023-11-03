Bologna snaps Lazio’s winning streak with 1-0 victory in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna has beaten Lazio 1-0 in the Italian league. Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson scored the winner just seconds after the halftime break. The result snaps Lazio’s three-game winning streak and takes Bologna two points above its opponent into sixth place in Serie A. Lazio is in eighth spot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.