Bologna returns to winning ways at Torino’s expense in Italy. Verona draws with Lecce

By The Associated Press
Lecce's Remi Oudin, foreground, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Lecce at the Verona Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium, Italy, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paola Garbuio]

ROME (AP) — Bologna has returned to winning ways in Serie A by beating Torino 2-0. Bologna had gone 10 games without defeat before losing to Fiorentina before the international break. Second-half goals from Giovanni Fabbian and Joshua Zirkzee lifted Bologna two places into sixth. Verona twice came from behind to draw with Lecce 2-2. Verona remains second to last. Lecce moves up a place to 13th.

