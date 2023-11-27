Bologna returns to winning ways at Torino’s expense in Italy. Verona draws with Lecce

ROME (AP) — Bologna has returned to winning ways in Serie A by beating Torino 2-0. Bologna had gone 10 games without defeat before losing to Fiorentina before the international break. Second-half goals from Giovanni Fabbian and Joshua Zirkzee lifted Bologna two places into sixth. Verona twice came from behind to draw with Lecce 2-2. Verona remains second to last. Lecce moves up a place to 13th.

