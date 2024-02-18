Bologna remains in contention for Champions League place with a 2-1 win at Lazio in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Bologna remained in contention for a Champions League place with a 2-1 comeback victory at Lazio in Serie A. Oussama El Azzouzi and Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bologna after Gustav Isasksen had given Lazio an early advantage. Bologna’s fourth straight victory moved it back into fifth place and level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta. Fiorentina was held to a 1-1 draw at Empoli in a Tuscan derby and Udinese and Cagliari also drew 1-1. AC Milan had a chance to leapfrog Juventus into second place with a win at neighboring Monza and Roma was visiting Frosinone later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.