Bologna preparing for Champions League debut without 4 key members of last season’s team

ROME (AP) — Exactly four months have passed since Bologna qualified for the Champions League. Now comes the tough part. Bologna hosts Shakhtar Donetsk next week without four key members of the team that exceeded all expectations by finishing fifth in Serie A last season. Coach Thiago Motta took over at Juventus. Star forward Joshua Zirkzee left for Manchester United and defender Riccardo Calafiori signed with Arsenal. Add in that club captain Lewis Ferguson is out for another couple of months with an injured knee and it’s no wonder that Bologna has struggled at the start of Serie A with only two points from three matches entering a game at promoted Como on Saturday.

