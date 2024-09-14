Bologna prepares for Champions League debut with draw at promoted Como

MILAN (AP) — Bologna’s preparations for its Champions League debut are not going well though it managed to spoil Como’s first Serie A home match in 21 years. Bologna came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw. It has three points from its opening four matches. Bologna hosts Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. AC Milan is also winless as it prepares for a Tuesday Champions League match against Liverpool.

