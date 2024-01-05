Bologna misses chance to go fourth in Serie A after late equalizer against Genoa

ROME (AP) — Bologna has missed a chance to go fourth in Serie A after needing a stoppage time goal against Genoa to draw 1-1 at home. Albert Gudmundsson’s third goal in four games separated the sides until the fifth minute of injury time when Lorenzo De Silvestri leveled. Genoa is unbeaten in four straight games, a run that includes draws at home to league front-runners Inter Milan and Juventus. Bologna could have gone fourth with a win but remains fifth, a point behind Fiorentina. Genoa is 12th.

