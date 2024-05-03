Bologna draws at Torino and misses chance to go third in Italy

By The Associated Press
Torino's Mergim Vojvoda, left, and Bologna's Jens Odgaard battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Bologna at the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino, Turin, Italy, Friday May 3, 2024. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Bologna has missed a chance to overtake Juventus and move into third place in Serie A. The visitor drew at Torino 0-0 on Friday and remains fourth in the standings. Neither side produced much creative spark on a lackluster evening in Turin. Torino remains in 10th place in the league.

