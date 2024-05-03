Bologna draws at Torino and misses chance to go third in Italy

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Bologna has missed a chance to overtake Juventus and move into third place in Serie A. The visitor drew at Torino 0-0 on Friday and remains fourth in the standings. Neither side produced much creative spark on a lackluster evening in Turin. Torino remains in 10th place in the league.

