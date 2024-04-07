Bologna blows last-gasp chance in 0-0 draw at Frosinone and misses opportunity to go 3rd in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Bologna missed a chance right at the death and also missed the opportunity to move into third place in Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Frosinone. Dan Ndoye saw a volley fingertipped off the underside of the bar by Frosinone goalkeeper Stefano Turati and he then fired the rebound over from in front of an empty goal. Bologna could have moved a point above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s match against Fiorentina later. Frosinone inched to within a point of safety.

