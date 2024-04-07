Bologna blows last-gasp chance in 0-0 draw at Frosinone and misses opportunity to go 3rd in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Frosinone's Luca Garritano, left, and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Bologna at the Benito Stirpe stadium, in Frosinone, Italy, Sunday, April 7, 2024 . (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alfredo Falcone]

MILAN (AP) — Bologna missed a chance right at the death and also missed the opportunity to move into third place in Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Frosinone. Dan Ndoye saw a volley fingertipped off the underside of the bar by Frosinone goalkeeper Stefano Turati and he then fired the rebound over from in front of an empty goal. Bologna could have moved a point above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s match against Fiorentina later. Frosinone inched to within a point of safety.

