Bologna beats Verona in Serie A for best winning streak since 1967

ROME (AP) — Bologna has beaten Verona 2-0 at home and moved into fourth place in Serie A. Bologna’s fifth in a row earned its best winning run since 1967. Giovanni Fabbian scored the first after 27 minutes. A corner evaded everyone and when Riccardo Orsolini struck the ball low back across goal, Fabbian was on hand in a crowded box to turn it in. Remo Freuler doubled the lead with a left-foot volley after 66 minutes. It was the Swiss midfielder’s first goal of the season. Verona has gone six games without a victory. It remains third from bottom in the standings.

