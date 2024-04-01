Bologna beats Salernitana to inch closer to the Champions League

ROME (AP) — Bologna has taken another step towards Champions League football next year after a comprehensive 3-0 win over bottom club Salernitana in Serie A. It is the eighth win in nine games for Thiago Motta’s side and takes it to within two points of third-placed Juventus. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League and there are eight rounds to go. At the other end of the table, Sassuolo remains second from bottom after drawing at home to Udinese 1-1, and Verona and Cagliari shared the points in another 1-1.

