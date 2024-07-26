Bolles lobbies for his next contract after watching Meinerz get a big extension from the Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Left tackle Garett Bolles is lobbying for another contract as he enters his eighth season as the anchor of the Denver Broncos’ offensive line. Teammate Quinn Meinerz showed up to training camp in a gold suit to celebrate the four-year, $80 million deal he just signed. Bolles is entering the final year of his four-year, $68 million extension. Bolles said he’s made it clear to the Broncos that he wants to finish his career in Denver.

