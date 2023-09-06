Bolivia’s top two soccer tournaments canceled due to alleged match-fixing

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s soccer federation canceled two professional tournaments on Tuesday due to an alleged scheme of match-fixing involving referees, players and club executives. The decision to cancel the tournaments came after a meeting of a soccer council in the region of Santa Cruz. All 17 clubs of Bolivia’s first division took part in the meeting, and 14 agreed to stop the two competitions. Two clubs were against it and one abstained. The decision follows Monday’s move by Bolivia’s soccer body to bring charges to the country’s public prosecutor’s office.

