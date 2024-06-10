Bolivian teenager to miss Copa America because he doesn’t have parental permission to travel

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian Football Association says 16-year-old midfielder Moisés Paniagua will miss the Copa América because he doesn’t have permission to travel from one of his parents. Paniagua could not arrange an entry visa to the U.S. because he didn’t have full parental authorization. The Bolivian FA didn’t identify which parent. Paniagua did not travel with the squad to play friendlies against Ecuador and Colombia in the U.S. Coach Zago will name his final 26-man squad soon.

