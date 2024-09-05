Bolivia takes advantage of a higher altitude and beats Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia took advantage of playing at a higher altitude and defeated Venezuela 4-0 to record its second win in four matches at home. Ramiro Vaca opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Carmelo Algarañaz converted a penalty kick in the 45th, Miguel Terceros in the 46th and Enzo Monteiro scored in the 89th. The Bolivians used to play in the capital La Paz at 3,640 meters (11,940 feet) above sea level, but the South American soccer body CONMEBOL allowed them to move their games to El Alto, the second largest city in the country at an altitude of 4,150 meters (13,615 feet).

