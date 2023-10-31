Bolivia signs new coach Zago to lead a comeback in World Cup qualifying

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s soccer body announced on Tuesday the signing of Brazilian coach Antonio Carlos Zago to seek a comeback in South American World Cup qualifying after four matches. He will replace Gustavo Costas, who was fired last week. Zago is taking over shortly before two rounds of the round-robin competition in November. He was introduced by the head of Bolivia’s soccer federation, Fernando Costa. Bolivia has zero points after four rounds. It will take on Peru at home on Nov. 16 and then play at Uruguay five days later.

