Boli’s late goal helps Portland earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franck Boli scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Portland Timbers to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas. Portland (1-3-2) was staring at its seventh loss in the last nine road matches against Dallas before Boli took a pass from Dairon Asprilla and scored the equalizer. Neither team scored until Facundo Quignon found the net in the 74th minute with an assist from Geovane Jesus to put Dallas (2-2-2) on top.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.