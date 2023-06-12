Boli’s goal gives Portland Timbers a 1-0 win over FC Dallas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franck Boli scored the game’s only goal in the 35th minute, leading the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. Boli’s fourth goal of the season helped the Timbers (5-7-5) snap a four-game winless streak. David Bingham needed to make only two saves in the victory. Martin Paes stopped seven shots, but FC Dallas (7-6-5) lost consecutive road games for the first time this season. Portland scored when Evander took a pass at midfield and then sent a crossing pass near the penalty spot to Boli, who sent a header past Paes.

