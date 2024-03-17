Boldyreva scores 21 and Middle Tennessee women win Conference USA, advance to NCAAs for 21st time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 21 points, including eight in the closing minutes, and Middle Tennessee defeated Liberty 67-51 to win the Conference USA Tournament championship. The top-seeded Lady Raiders advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 21st time and the third time in the past four years. The Lady Raiders led 42-33 after the third quarter and their lead was 51-43 near the 5-minute mark of the fourth. They put the game away with an 11-0 run that began with a 3-pointer from Scott and finished with a 3 by Boldyreva, who also added a layup and a 3-pointer in the final minute. Bella Smuda had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Liberty.

