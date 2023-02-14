Bol: doping suspension lifted after samples didn’t match

SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol says his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn’t match. Usually testing of the B sample confirms a doping infringement. In a Twitter post, Bol says: “My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia.” Bol says he’s never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a “nightmare.” Athletics Australia announced last month that Bol had failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old runner’s A sample tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO.

