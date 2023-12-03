Boise State removes interim tag and names Spencer Danielson head coach

Boise State promoted interim head coach Spencer Danielson to the full-time job after the Broncos won the final two games of the regular season and the Mountain West championship with him in charge. Danielson took over on an interim basis after Andy Avalos was fired on Nov. 12, just 36 games into his tenure as the head coach in Boise and with the Broncos sitting at 5-5. The team responded with wins over Utah State and Air Force and qualified for the Mountain West championship game. The Broncos beat UNLV in the championship game Saturday.

