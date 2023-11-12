Boise State fires coach Andy Avalos 10 games into 3rd season of at least 4 losses

Boise State has fired coach Andy Avalos, 10 games into his third season leading the Broncos and with a 22-14 overall record. Avalos was a former Boise State player and assistant coach who was Oregon’s defensive coordinator when his alma mater hired him to replace Bryan Harsin after the 2020 season. The Broncos beat New Mexico 42-14 on Saturday night to improve to 5-5 and remain in contention for a Mountain West championship. Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach.

