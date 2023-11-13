Boise State finds itself in rare spot after firing its football coach for first time as FBS school

Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey entered unexplored territory when he let football coach Andy Avalos go 10 games into his third season. No Broncos football coach has been fired since the program joined the FBS level of college football in 1996. One thing Dickey will have to decide is whether to look outside the Boise State family tree when looking for replacement. Each of the past four coaches had either been a former Broncos player, a former or current assistant coach or a combo of both.

