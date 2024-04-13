Bogusz scores in each half as LAFC notches 2-2 draw with Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored a goal in each half to guide Los Angeles FC to a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers, who lost goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to a red card early in the second half. Evander had a goal and an assist to lead the Timbers (2-3-4), who are winless in their last five matches. Hugo Lloris finished with two saves for LAFC (3-3-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.