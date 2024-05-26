Bogusz scores a goal, Lloris has third consecutive shutout; LAFC beats Atlanta 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored on a free kick and Hugo Lloris had his third consecutive shutout to help Los Angeles FC beat Atlanta United 1-0. LAFC (7-4-3) has won three consecutive games and four of its last five. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was shown a red card (denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) in the 60th minute, was replaced by Josh Cohen and Atlanta played a man down until Eduard Atuesta, who was shown a yellow card in the 10th minute, was shown a red in the 81st. Bogusz capitalized moments later when he fired a free kick from just outside the area

