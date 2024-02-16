Bogaerts moving to 2B to enable Kim to take over as Padres’ shortstop

Xander Bogaerts is moving to second base to clear the way for 2023 Gold Glove utilityman Ha-Seong Kim to take over the San Diego Padres’ shortstop. This move comes one year after the Padres signed Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. Bogaerts has been a shortstop throughout his career. He has never played second base in 11 big-league seasons. The four-time All-Star has made 1,325 career starts at shortstop and 50 at third base. The shift would enable the Padres to put a reigning Gold Glove winner at the most important position in the infield.

