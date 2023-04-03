Boehly learning about soccer the hard way at chaotic Chelsea

To say it has been a tough start for Todd Boehly at Chelsea is an understatement. He fronted the $2.5 billion purchase of Chelsea, brought in a visionary “project manager” for the long term and spent $630 million across two transfer windows to regenerate the squad. The result is a team languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and now without a manager after the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday. Boehly is an American businessman with no previous experience in soccer and he is learning the hard way in his first year as the face of Chelsea’s new leadership.

