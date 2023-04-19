Boehly facing big decisions at Chelsea as season falls flat

Chelsea’s wild first season under the club’s American ownership effectively ended when the team was eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday. Chelsea has no full-time manager, no silverware and seemingly no real direction in a new regime that has overseen an unprecedented level of spending over the last two transfer windows. The hard work really starts here for the Chelsea leadership fronted by Todd Boehly. The priority is to get a new manager installed and then start trimming a bloated squad of players. Many will doubt Chelsea has the right people in place to make those big decisions.

