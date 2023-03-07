Boeheim reflects as Syracuse heads to ACC tourney

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse and veteran coach Jim Boeheim head to the ACC Tournament after a lackluster season. The Orange went 17-14 and winning the tournament would likely be the only way for the team to advance to the NCAA Tournament next week. Boeheim is 78 but says he has no other plans at this point.

