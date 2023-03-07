Boeheim reflects as Syracuse heads to ACC tourney

By MARK FRANK The Associated Press
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, right, talks with guard Joseph Girard III during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse and veteran coach Jim Boeheim head to the ACC Tournament after a lackluster season. The Orange went 17-14 and winning the tournament would likely be the only way for the team to advance to the NCAA Tournament next week. Boeheim is 78 but says he has no other plans at this point.

