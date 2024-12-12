Body found in search for former England rugby player Tom Voyce

ALNWICK, England (AP) — A body has been found in the search for former England rugby international Tom Voyce who went missing after trying to drive across a flood-swollen river. Northumbria Police say the 43-year-old Voyce attempted to drive across a section of the River Aln near Alnwick north of Newcastle when his car was caught in the current. A search began on Sunday. Voyce had not returned home from being out with friends on Saturday night. Police say “A body has today sadly been found in the search for Tom Voyce.” The river level was high from Storm Darragh last weekend.

