Body camera footage shows Cavs exec Altman being told he nearly caused accident before OVI arrest

CLEVELAND (AP) — Body camera footage of Cavaliers executive Koby Altman undergoing field sobriety tests shows him being told he nearly caused an accident before being arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Altman was arrested Friday near downtown Cleveland. He was first stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers for a traffic violation before refusing a breath test and being taken into custody. The Cavaliers released an brief initial statement a day after Altman’s arrest. They followed up with more comment Wednesday, a day after the bodycam video emerged and Altman pleaded not guilty through his attorney in court. The 41-year-old Altman has been with the team since 2012.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.