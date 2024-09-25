Bodø/Glimt and AZ Alkmaar claim wins in the revamped Europa League

Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar have became the first teams to claim victories in the revamped Europa League. Jens Petter Hauge’s two goals guided 10-man Bodø/Glimt from a goal down to a 3-2 win over Porto while Troy Parrott netted the winner from the penalty spot for Alkmaar to beat Sweden’s Elfsborg 3-2. Manchester United kicks off its Europa League campaign at Old Trafford against the Dutch club Twente later Wednesday.

