Bodine’s home run lifts Coastal Carolina past High Point, into Clemson Regional final

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Caden Bodine hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Coastal Carolina defeated High Point 6-5 to reach the championship round at the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Trailing 4-2 heading to the seventh, High Point took the lead with a three-run rally. An error and a single chased Parker Cassell, then reliever Dominick Carbone gave up an RBI single and another run scored on a grounder before Coastal Carolina could record an out. With one out, a sacrifice fly by Brayden Simpson gave High Point a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Bodine wasted little time getting the lead back for Coastal. After a leadoff single by Graham Brown, Bodine went deep to right for the 6-5 lead.

