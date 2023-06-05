Bodine, Bender deliver big hits for Coastal Carolina in 8-6 stay-alive win over Duke

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Caden Bodine drove in the go-ahead run and Derek Bender added a two-run home run to lift Coastal Carolina to an 8-6 win over Duke, keeping the Chanticleers alive in their Conway Regional. The Chanticleers took an 8-5 lead in the seventh inning, breaking from a 5-all tie on an RBI-triple by Bodine and the home run by Bender. Alex Stone hit his second solo home run of the game for the Blue Devils in the eighth. No. 2 seed Duke suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament as top-seeded Coastal Carolina came out of the loser’s breakout to set up a winner-take-all game on Monday.

