Bodden accounts for 2 TDs, Southern beats Alcorn State 24-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Noah Bodden threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Datraveon Brown and ran for another score, Kendric Rhymes had 133 yards rushing, including a 51-yard touchdown, and Southern beat Alcorn State 24-14. Bodden was 13-of-22 passing for 141 yards for Southern (4-3, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kobe Dillon had 15 carries for 91 yards rushing. Joshua Griffin kicked a 39-yard field goal that gave the Jaguars the lead for good at 17-14 with 6:50 to play. Tavarious Griffin scored on a 64-yard run in the first quarter and Xzavier Vaughn added an 8-yard touchdown run just before halftime for Alcorn State (4-4, 3-1).

