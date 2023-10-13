Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches his arm as he leaves the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an injury during the sixth inning Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says he’s really encouraged by how Max Scherzer threw during an off-day session. Bochy still isn’t ready to say if the three-time Cy Young Award winner will pitch against Houston in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers have until Sunday morning to set their ALCS roster before Game 1 that night. That gives them more time to see how Scherzer and Jon Gray feel. Scherzer, a trade-deadline acquisition from the Mets, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. Gray also hasn’t pitched in the playoffs because of a forearm strain.

