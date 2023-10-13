Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says he’s really encouraged by how Max Scherzer threw during an off-day session. Bochy still isn’t ready to say if the three-time Cy Young Award winner will pitch against Houston in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers have until Sunday morning to set their ALCS roster before Game 1 that night. That gives them more time to see how Scherzer and Jon Gray feel. Scherzer, a trade-deadline acquisition from the Mets, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. Gray also hasn’t pitched in the playoffs because of a forearm strain.

