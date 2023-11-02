Bochy adds to legacy with 4th World Series title, and 1st for Rangers, in his return to majors

The longer Bruce Bochy was away from baseball, the more he missed the game. And missed winning, too. Now, he has another World Series title to celebrate. The first season of Bochy’s return to the bench ended with the first championship in Texas Rangers history. The veteran manager added to the three World Series he won with the San Francisco Giants from 2010-14 before stepping down after the 2019 season. He is the sixth skipper to earn four titles, but the 68-year-old Bochy is the only one of them to take home championships with more than one team. He is the third manager to win the World Series in both the American and National Leagues.

