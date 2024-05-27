Bochum survives dramatic playoff against Düsseldorf to stay in Bundesliga

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bochum has clinched Bundesliga survival by coming from three goals down and winning a penalty shootout 6-5 to thwart Fortuna Düsseldorf’s promotion bid. Second division club Düsseldorf was 3-0 up from the first leg of their playoff. But Philipp Hofmann scored twice and Kevin Stöger converted a penalty for Bochum to win the second leg 3-0 on Monday. It left the teams level at 3-3 on aggregate. Düsseldorf’s Takashi Uchino missed the decisive spot kick. Düsseldorf coach Daniel Thioune tried consoling the inconsolable player.

